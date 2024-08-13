Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 116,024 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 152% compared to the average volume of 46,031 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MicroStrategy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.93.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,386,848. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average of $132.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

