StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $833,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
About Athersys
