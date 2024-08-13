StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

