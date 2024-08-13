StockNews.com Downgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Buy

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of WES traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.93. 1,562,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

