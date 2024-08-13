StoneCo (STNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
StoneCo Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ STNE opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.32.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
