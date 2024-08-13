STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at STRATA Skin Sciences

In related news, CEO Dolev Rafaeli bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,509.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, Director Uri Geiger purchased 230,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $723,999.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,361.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dolev Rafaeli purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,509.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) by 162.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance

SSKN traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.97. 8,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,179. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.