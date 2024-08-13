STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SSKN opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About STRATA Skin Sciences
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STRATA Skin Sciences
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.