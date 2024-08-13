STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SSKN opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About STRATA Skin Sciences

In related news, CEO Dolev Rafaeli purchased 19,100 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,974.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,509.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Uri Geiger acquired 230,573 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $723,999.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,441,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,361.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.43% of the company's stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

