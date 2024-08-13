Strategy Shares – Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOLY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Strategy Shares – Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares – Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Strategy Shares – Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GOLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66. Strategy Shares – Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

Get Strategy Shares - Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF alerts:

About Strategy Shares – Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GOLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares - Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares - Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.