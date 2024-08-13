Stryve Foods (SNAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 432.63% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share.

SNAX stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.07. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

