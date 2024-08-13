Sui Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Sui has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $787.42 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 70.6% higher against the dollar. One Sui coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,086,127 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,596,086,126.6588883 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.9135035 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $369,359,685.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

