Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Summit State Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit State Bank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit State Bank stock. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

