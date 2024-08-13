Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.
TSE SLF traded up C$2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,940. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$74.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The company has a market cap of C$39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.
In other news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
