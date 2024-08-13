Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.60.
In other news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
