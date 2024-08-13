Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.60.

Shares of SLF traded up C$3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.01. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The firm has a market cap of C$40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$61.84 and a one year high of C$74.94.

In other news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

