Super Group’s (SGHC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Super Group Price Performance

Super Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:SGHC opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.71. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,311,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Super Group by 6,842.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 973,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 959,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Super Group by 82.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Group by 318.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 90,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

