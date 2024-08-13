Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down to $41.04

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.04, but opened at $40.18. Surmodics shares last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 146,519 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $572.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Surmodics in the second quarter worth $8,531,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 4,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

