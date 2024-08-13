Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.44.

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

