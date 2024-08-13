Syros Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,070 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,775% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 60.7 %

Shares of SYRS traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 4,238,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,742. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 850.20% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $178,365.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 625,114 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

