T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.30. The company had a trading volume of 715,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $195.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average of $169.25. The stock has a market cap of $228.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,256,545 shares of company stock valued at $561,509,865. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

