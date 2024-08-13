T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the July 15th total of 455,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,961,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Performance
Shares of T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,357. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.