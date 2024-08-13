T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the July 15th total of 455,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,961,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,357. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

