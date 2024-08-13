Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Price Performance
NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.94.
Tantech Company Profile
