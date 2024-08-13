TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $751.39 million, a PE ratio of -105.20, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

