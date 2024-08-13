Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $62.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Teck Resources by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after buying an additional 892,105 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 242.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 27.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 138.8% in the second quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 220,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 128,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

