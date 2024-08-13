Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.84

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 584369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,714 shares of company stock valued at $472,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,805 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

