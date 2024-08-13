Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

