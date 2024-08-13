Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $13.13

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $11.36. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 9,421,957 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TME. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.