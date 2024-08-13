Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24.53 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $427.93 million and $24.53 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001136 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,439,947,789,357 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

