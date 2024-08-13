TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 11.1% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $88.98 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00035221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,054,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,940,485 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.