TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0162 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $90.60 million and $4.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,054,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,940,485 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

