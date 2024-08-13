Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target Cut to $0.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,638 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 93,925 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

