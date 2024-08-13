Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Raised to $68.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.24 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

