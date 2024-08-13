Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,900 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the July 15th total of 2,048,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Tesco Price Performance
TSCDY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 121,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $13.19.
About Tesco
