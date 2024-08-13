Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,900 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the July 15th total of 2,048,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Tesco Price Performance

TSCDY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 121,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

Get Tesco alerts:

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.