Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

TEVA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,166. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 559,037 shares of company stock worth $9,522,233. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.