Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 4.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Sienna Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth about $4,434,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 626,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. Textron has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

