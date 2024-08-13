Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.4 days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
TGSNF stock remained flat at $11.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $11.69.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tgs Asa
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.