The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

Hershey Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $198.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $224.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day moving average of $193.13.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

