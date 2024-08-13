Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR) Short Interest Down 81.8% in July

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CZAR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Themes Natural Monopoly ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Company Profile

The Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (CZAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Natural Monopoly index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to showcase competitive strength within their sectors. The fund invests in securities from issuers in the Developed Markets CZAR was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

