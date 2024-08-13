Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR) Short Interest Down 81.8% in July

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ CZAR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Themes Natural Monopoly ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.82.
Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Company Profile
