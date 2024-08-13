Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VSOLF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,989. Three Sixty Solar has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.08.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

