Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VSOLF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,989. Three Sixty Solar has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.08.
About Three Sixty Solar
