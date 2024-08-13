TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGYW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
TLGY Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of TLGYW stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. TLGY Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
About TLGY Acquisition
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TLGY Acquisition
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.