Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Update

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Trans-Lux Price Performance

Shares of Trans-Lux stock remained flat at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Trans-Lux has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.95.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

