Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,081,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

