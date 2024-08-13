Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 247,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,462 shares of company stock worth $21,238,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.01 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $394.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

