Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $294.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

