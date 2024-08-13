Transform Wealth LLC Sells 173 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $200.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

