Transform Wealth LLC Sells 78,888 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,888 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $39,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average is $123.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

