Transform Wealth LLC Takes $224,000 Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

