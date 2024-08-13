Tritax Eurobox plc (BOXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tritax Eurobox Trading Up 0.6 %
LON:BOXE opened at GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of £6.38 million, a PE ratio of -26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. Tritax Eurobox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.82 ($0.01).
About Tritax Eurobox
