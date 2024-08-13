Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $364.47 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $364.47 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002100 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

