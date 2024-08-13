TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TScan Therapeutics Company Profile
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.
See Also
