TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Up 201.1% in July

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,562,600 shares, a growth of 201.1% from the July 15th total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

TUI Price Performance

TUIFF remained flat at $6.95 on Tuesday. TUI has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

