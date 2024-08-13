U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SLCA opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $556,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,841,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 406,928 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $16,093,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

